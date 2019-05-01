Kane Brown and FGL will present at Wednesday’s BBMAs, with Dan + Shay set to perform
By News Desk
|
May 1, 2019 @ 9:51 AM

dick clark productionsKane Brown and Florida Georgia Line are both set to present at Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley from This Is Us will hand out trophies as well, along with Julianne Hough and many more.

Seven-time nominees Dan + Shay are set to sing on the show, in a collaboration with Tori KellyTaylor Swift will open the night, with more performances from MadonnaMariah CareyJonas Brothers, and host Kelly Clarkson.

You can tune in to watch the BBMAs live from MGM Grand Garden Arena — the same location where the ACM Awards were held less than a month ago — starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

No. 10 Texas Tech Drops Midweek Contest to UTRGV Wells Announces Team Captains For 2019 Season Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus reveals he gave a daughter up for adoption in new memoir Thomson and Wynn Tapped to NCAA Doubles Championship No. 24 Red Raiders Headed to Palo Alto NCAA Regional Lady Raider Tennis to Face UNLV in NCAA First Round
Comments