Kane Brown and wife Katelyn drop live version of “Thank God”

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, have released a live version of their #1 hit, “Thank God.”

The track was recorded when Kane Brown made history in June as the first Black artist to headline Boston, Massachusetts’s Fenway Park.

The live song captures the energy of Kane and Katelyn’s romantic onstage duet and includes a clip of Kane asking the audience to sing “my wife’s first number-one” back to her.

“Thank God” is the fourth single off Kane’s latest album, Different Man, and serves as his latest chart-topping single.

Kane’s currently #3 and rising on the country charts with “Bury Me in Georgia.”

