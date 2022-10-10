96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane Brown appears in 'Call of Duty's' "Squad Up" ad

October 10, 2022 4:28PM CDT
ABC/Randy Holmes

Country music fans likely noticed a familiar face in the new commercial for Call of Duty. 

Kane Brown is one of the many celebrities taking part in the “Squad Up” ad campaign for the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, starring alongside Nicki MinajSaturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, rapper Lil Baby and more.  

Kane appears in a dark bar, surrounded by people raising a glass and echoing him as he sings during the mass sing-along, with each artist performing a different line.  

The singer is a longtime Call of Duty fan, using it as a pastime during the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. He’s also shared that he and Luke Combs have played Call of Duty together.

(A previous version of this story published on 10/10/22 erroneously identified the game “Call of Duty Modern Warfare II” as “Squad Up.” The text above has been updated to correct the error.)

