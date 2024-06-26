96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion + Megan Moroney join GMA’s Summer Concert Series

June 26, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Country music’s coming in hot to Good Morning America‘s 2024 Summer Concert Series.

Here are the country stars who are performing and when:

Kane Brown – July 19
Carrie Underwood – Aug. 2
Megan Moroney – Aug. 30
Old Dominion – Sept. 6

Kane and Carrie will take the stage at New York City’s Central Park, and you can grab tickets starting Wednesday at noon ET on GMA‘s website.

