Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion + Megan Moroney join GMA’s Summer Concert Series

Country music’s coming in hot to Good Morning America‘s 2024 Summer Concert Series.

Here are the country stars who are performing and when:

Kane Brown – July 19

Carrie Underwood – Aug. 2

Megan Moroney – Aug. 30

Old Dominion – Sept. 6

Kane and Carrie will take the stage at New York City’s Central Park, and you can grab tickets starting Wednesday at noon ET on GMA‘s website.

