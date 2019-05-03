Kane Brown challenges Jason Aldean to a duel as they head out on tour

ABC/Image Group LA

It’s been a busy week for Kane Brown: he’s barely back from Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards in Vegas, in time to hit the road with Jason Aldean tonight on his Ride All Night Tour.

Even though Kane’s still a relative newlywed — having just tied the knot in October — he and wife Katelyn are already expecting their first little one. At the BBMAs, they revealed they’re expecting a girl. The “Good as You” hitmaker says his fans can’t wait for the baby’s arrival.

“They’ve been telling us to have a kid for like the last year, so they actually got their wish,” Kane tells ABC Radio. “I’m excited. You know, me and my wife are in it together, and I get to be the dad that I never really had.”

“We’ve already got a name,” Kane adds. “We’re just waiting to announce it.”

Jason was so impressed with Kane when he took him out on tour with him several years ago, the ACM Entertainer of the Decade asked him to come along again. But this time, Kane warns he’s upping the ante.

“We’re going to try and give it our best out there,” Kane says, “and I told Jason we’re gonna be competing with him.”

“He’s my boy,” he explains. “He’s like my best friend in country music… we’re just both competitive. So it’s gonna be a really fun tour.”

“My band’s gotten so much tighter,” Kane adds. “Our production’s grown a lot. My stage presence has grown, and we’re a lot more confident onstage now. And we’re just ready for the tour.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.