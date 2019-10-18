Kane Brown did “One Thing Right” — by not revealing what Marshmello looks like without his helmet

Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo BevilaquaKane Brown not only has a hit on the country chart right now with “Homesick,” but you’ll also hear him on pop radio with “One Thing Right,” his track with producer/DJ Marshmello — famous for concealing his face with a giant helmet that looks like, well, a marshmallow.

Kane is no stranger to pop collaborations, and he admits it would have been “dumb” for him to turn down the chance to work with the huge star from electronic music.

Prior to working with Marshmello, Kane joined Khalid on a remix of Khalid’s song “Saturday Nights,” and last year, he appeared on a remix of Camila Cabello‘s “Never Be the Same.” So what’s his criteria for crossing genres to record with pop stars?

“It just depends, you know,” he tells ABC Audio. “The last two collabs, with ‘Mello and Khalid, they both asked me. And so if it makes sense, y’know, why not do it?”

He adds, “And ‘Mello’s huge, so I would’ve been dumb not to jump on that!”

But the big question is whether, while working on the song, Kane actually got to see Marshmello without his signature helmet.

“Yeah, yeah,” admits Kane. “But everybody’s pretty secret with him. They understand that he don’t wanna be seen, so nobody tells!”

