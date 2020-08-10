Kane Brown dropping ‘Mixtape Vol. 1’ on Friday
RCA NashvilleKane Brown will release his new EP Mixtape Vol. 1 this Friday, August 14.
The seven-track compilation features previously shared tracks “Cool Again,” which has cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It also includes “Worldwide Beautiful” and the collaborative number “Last Time I Say Sorry” with John Legend, which they performed live for the first time during ACM Presents: Our Country in April. In addition, look for the cross-genre “Be Like That,” featuring pop singer Khalid and hip-hop artist Swae Lee.
Fans will be introduced to three new songs on the EP with “Worship You,” “BFE” and “Didn’t Know What Love Was.” Kane stands as co-writer on all seven songs.
Kane recently teamed up with Nelly for a remix of “Cool Again”; the twosome releasedg the Miami-shot video last week.
Mixtape is Kane Brown’s first major project since the release of his chart-topping sophomore album Experiment in 2018.
By Cillea Houghton
