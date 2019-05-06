Kane Brown Gifts “Good as You” Gold Plaque to “This Is Us” Child Star Lonnie Chavis

Kane Brown paid it forward after his hit single “Good as You” went gold. People reports that last month, the country star surprised This Is Us child actor Lonnie Chavis–who plays a younger version of Brown in the Good as You” video–with the track’s official gold plaque.



Chavis thought he was getting together with Brown to do a fan Q&A about the video–until Brown asked him, “Fans want to know how it felt when you got that plaque for ‘Good As You’ going gold?” An adorably surprised Chavis responded, “Are you guys kidding? You guys know I’m going to cherish this when I’m older, right?”

Here’s a video of that magical moment!