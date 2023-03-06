96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane Brown Has Been Writing Some ‘Darker’ Songs About Mental Health Struggles

March 6, 2023 9:32AM CST
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kane Brown is writing about the most difficult things in his life.   The singer has occasionally spoken publicly about his experiences with mental health challenges and traumatic childhood, and those are subjects he’s touched on in song, too, such as in his 2021 Blackbear collaboration, “Memory.”    Now, as he works on new material, Brown says that his fans can expect to hear more songs focused around those tough topics. “Recently, I’ve been writing a lot of music. I actually wrote three the other day,” Brown detailed to ET Canada. “I will say I have a couple of songs that are a little bit darker, about mental health,” the singer continues.    “I have a song called ‘Learning,’ that I went a little bit more in depth over the stuff that I went through, so I’m really excited about the music that we’re writing right now. I’ve always been pretty open about that stuff, and the longer I’m in the business, I just get more and more comfortable [talking about it].”

 

