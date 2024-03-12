96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane Brown hits #1 with “I Can Feel It”

March 12, 2024 11:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Kane Brown has earned his 11th #1 with “I Can Feel It.”

The track, which interpolates Phil Collins‘ 1981 hit “In the Air Tonight,” was penned by Kane, Jaxson Free and Gabe Foust, with Phil also listed as a contributor.

“This song came after we were trying to find somebody to perform with me at Stagecoach,” Kane told the press. “Phil Collins was one of the people we wanted, and after we were in Canada, we wrote this song.”

“I immediately fell in love with it, with the drum feel. It’s so familiar to a lot of people,” he added.

“I Can Feel It” is the lead single off Kane’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album. His latest record is 2022’s Different Man.

Coming up, the country star will kick off his In The Air Tour March 28 in Charlottesville, Virginia. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Kane’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

God Bless The U.s.aLee Greenwood
7:18am
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
7:00am
Take My NameParmalee
6:32am
People Are CrazyBilly Currington
6:05am
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
6:01am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kelsea Ballerini Set To Host & Perform At 2024 CMT Music Awards
2

Spotlight: Andrew Scoggin's Rise to 'Hairspray' Fame
3

Memories with the Texas Tech Pom Squad
4

Staying active with the pom squad
5

First Friday Art Trail with Tech Pom