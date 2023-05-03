96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane Brown Is Planning A Break From Music To Focus On Acting

May 3, 2023 9:21AM CDT
Kane Brown Is Planning A Break From Music To Focus On Acting
After making his s first acting appearance in an episode of the CBS series ‘Fire Country,’ Kane Brown has announced he plans on taking some time off from touring to focus more on acting.  He said, “We’re taking a couple of months off coming up. I don’t know what I’m going to do. But you know, whatever’s there, I’m going to try and pursue it. I’m just gonna, you know, take time into looking into acting.”  Kane also noted that he wants to spend more time with his family in their new home, We just bought a Florida home, so we’re gonna go down. The girls went to the beach for the first time, they loved it. So we’re gonna go down there, hang out with them and make some memories.”

 

