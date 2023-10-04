96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane Brown jams out to Alicia Keys with daughters

October 4, 2023 1:15PM CDT
Share
ABC

There’s nothing like some quality father-daughter time.

Kane Brown recently shared that with his daughters, Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 1, in the comfort of their own home, with the accompaniment of Alicia Keys‘ “Girl on Fire.”

“Bath time [heart emoji],” Kane captioned an Instagram video that showcased him, Kingsley and Kodi jamming out to “Girl on Fire.” The clip opens with Kingsley belting the start of the chorus, “This girl is on fire,” in her blue pajamas as Kodi smiles and bops along with her dad.

Check out the full video on Kane’s Instagram.

On the music front, Kane is #35 and ascending the country charts with his new single, “I Can Feel It.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Give It AwayGeorge Strait
6:54pm
World On FireNate Smith
6:51pm
TequilaDan & Shay
6:48pm
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
6:41pm
One Man BandOld Dominion
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

'Homer The Mini Cow' Makes Teen's Wish Come True
2

Oklahoma Police Call Out Jelly Roll After He Honors Fallen Officer
3

URGENT: Volunteer Puppy Fosters Needed
4

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
5

Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oscar Mayer, And Claussen Launch New Halloween Gummies