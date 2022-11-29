96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane Brown joins the lineup for the 2023 Super Bowl Music Fest

November 29, 2022 1:00PM CST
Share
Kane Brown joins the lineup for the 2023 Super Bowl Music Fest

ABC/Randy Holmes

Kane Brown is repping country music at Super Bowl LVII.

The singer is joining the lineup for the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, a three-day festival leading up to the big game. He’s splitting the bill with headlining act Imagine Dragons on Saturday, February 11, the final day of the festivities before the Super Bowl takes place Sunday, February 12.

The Music Fest is set for February 9-11; Aside from Imagine Dragons, Paramore and Dave Matthews Band are each headlining a day. Anderson .Paak is performing under the stage name DJ Pee.Wee, and the Paramore-helmed night features a yet-to-be-announced “special guest.”

More names are expected to be added to the Fest, which has a reputation for producing surprise guest stars. The Super Bowl itself will take place in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium. Rihanna is booked to play the halftime show.

Tickets to the festival go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Out In The MiddleZac Brown Band/blake Shelton
6:57pm
One MargaritaLuke Bryan
6:54pm
Fix A DrinkChris Janson
6:47pm
Wanna Be That SongBrett Eldredge
6:43pm
Does To MeLuke Combs Ft. Eric Church
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Communities in Schools Toy Drive
2

Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Australian Singer Firerose
3

Amid sobriety journey, Charles Kelley pens his “goodbye letter to alcohol” in a new song
4

Nashville notes: Tracy Lawrence’s charity turkey fry, Morgan Wallen’s Thanksgiving donations + more
5

Nashville notes: Keith Urban’s music video, Scotty McCreery takes ‘Same Truck’ deluxe + more