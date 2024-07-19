96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane Brown kicks off GMA Summer Concert Series

July 19, 2024 12:15PM CDT
ABC/Paula Lobo

Kane Brown kicked off Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series on Friday.

The country superstar took the stage at New York City’s Central Park to perform “Fiddle in the Band,” “One Thing Right” and his current single, “Miles on It,” which is approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

Kane also chatted about balancing tour life and welcoming his third child, Krewe Allen Brown, who arrived in June.

“We’ve had some off time. While [Katelyn] was pregnant, I’d fly in and fly straight back. Luckily her mom’s in the house right now with all three of [the kids] and Katelyn’s on the road with me. It’s her first time leaving the house,” Kane shared in an onstage interview, before discussing the country and pop success he’s garnered.

To see Kane at an upcoming In The Air Tour stop, head to kanebrownmusic.com.

