Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson + more to perform on ‘Christmas at Graceland’

November 16, 2023 12:00PM CST
ABC

NBC has announced the star-studded, multi-genre lineup for its Christmas at Graceland holiday special.

Kane BrownLainey WilsonKacey MusgravesThe War and TreatyPost MaloneAlanis MorissetteJohn Legend and Lana Del Rey will pay homage to Elvis Presley with performances direct from the Graceland estate.

While the list of songs hasn’t been revealed yet, Kane has shared that he’ll perform his newly released cover of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s “Blue Christmas” on the show. 

Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough serves as executive producer and will make a guest appearance as well.

Christmas at Graceland airs live Wednesday, November 29, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

