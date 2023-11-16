Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson + more to perform on ‘Christmas at Graceland’

NBC has announced the star-studded, multi-genre lineup for its Christmas at Graceland holiday special.

Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, The War and Treaty, Post Malone, Alanis Morissette, John Legend and Lana Del Rey will pay homage to Elvis Presley with performances direct from the Graceland estate.

While the list of songs hasn’t been revealed yet, Kane has shared that he’ll perform his newly released cover of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s “Blue Christmas” on the show.

Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough serves as executive producer and will make a guest appearance as well.

Christmas at Graceland airs live Wednesday, November 29, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

