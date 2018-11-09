Kane Brown: New Album Out Today

“That’s my goal is to always outdo myself. I had a platinum debut record, now I just want a platinum plus one. I just want to do a little bit better. But I know my fans are going to listen to it, and I feel we’ve only grown our fan base. So at the moment, there’s not any pressure, but we’ll see six months after we’ve released it.”

“Lose It,” the lead single from the new album, is doing well on the charts. People like this dude. Hopefully this album will be just as successful as the first. That “sophomore slump” bug can be wicked.

Either way, he’s done well so far and is sharing his success with his mom by paying her rent and insurance for a year. He and his mom experienced some hard times — they even lived in a car for a while.

Buy Kane Brown’s new album Experiment, here.