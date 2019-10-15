Kane Brown postpones LA show after drummer’s death

ABC/Image Group LAKane Brown is postponing his Friday concert in Los Angeles after the unexpected death of his longtime drummer over the weekend.

“I want to thank everyone for your outpouring of support and understanding and working with us as we reschedule the STAPLES Center 20th Anniversary show that was scheduled for October 18, 2019,” Kane posted on his socials. “The new show date will be January 9, 2020. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Kenny Dixon was killed in a single car accident on I-24 about 40 miles southeast of Nashville at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Tennessean.

Dixon left the road at a high rate of speed and struck a tree head-on, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

