Kane Brown previews unreleased song about depression: “You’re not alone”

Kane Brown‘s no stranger to singing about hardship, including growing up without a father (“For My Daughter”) and forgiveness (“Learning”).

Now, he’s digging even deeper as he reflects on the weight of depression.

The country superstar took to Instagram on January 10 to share a snippet of the as-yet-untitled and unreleased track about depression.

“Sneak preview of a heavy song about depression and horrible thoughts and feelings that I feel like a lot of us go through but don’t like to talk about with other people,” Kane captioned his Instagram Reel. “If you relate to the song at all just know you’re not alone and I love you.”

The chorus of the song candidly chronicles the debilitating effects of depression and how it’s clouded Kane’s mind.

“Haunted by the voice in my head/ Haunted by the taste of that led/ I wanted to many times to jump off of the edge/ Thinking I was better off dead/ I’m haunted only every other night/ I’m haunted and I wish I knew why/ I wanted too many times to be gone by the morning/ If I’m honest, yea I’m haunted,” he sings with unrestrained honesty.

You can hear the full preview of Kane’s unreleased song now on his Instagram.

Kane is currently top 10 on the country charts with “I Can Feel It,” the lead single off his forthcoming new album.

For tickets to Kane’s upcoming In The Air Tour, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.