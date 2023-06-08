96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane Brown rolls out “Bury Me in Georgia” music video

June 8, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Kane Brown has unveiled the music video for his latest single, “Bury Me in Georgia.”

The monochrome video features various clips of Kane’s high-energy performance of the track onstage, with footage of fans beaming at his shows included, as well.

“Bury Me in Georgia” is off Kane’s third studio album, Different Man. The expansive 17-song project also spawned the hits “Thank God,” “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi.” 

Kane is currently on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour with upcoming stops in Colorado, New Mexico, Maine, Massachusetts and more. For the full schedule and tickets, visit Kane’s website.

