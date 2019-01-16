Kane Brown Serenades his fans in the Big Apple

Kane Brown serenaded his fans on GMA with is new single Good As You and asked Michael Strahan to become a back up singer

RELATED CONTENT

Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves lock in performance slots at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards

Dustin Lynch reveals he only sleeps well when he’s “On the Road Again”

Are Blake and Gwen about to get engaged? “Us Weekly” says that’s the case

Maren Morris Announces ‘Girl The World Tour’

Brantley Gilbert can toss the heck out of a football in his new video

WATCH: Jason Aldean & Miranda Lambert Celebrate & Tim McGraw Vacations