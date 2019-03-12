Kane Brown sets records at Houston Rodeo

ABC/Mitch Haaseth – Kane Brown not only wrapped up his headlining Live Forever Tour this weekend, but he also set a couple records.

The “Good as You” hitmaker played for more than 75,000 fans Saturday night during his debut at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. That’s the largest audience ever for a country newcomer, according to his record label.

During the show, Kane was also surprised with a quadruple-platinum plaque for his hit, “Heaven.”

Since his duet with Lauren Alaina, “Whats Ifs,” has also reached that milestone, that makes Kane one of only five country artists with multiple singles that have been certified four-times platinum. The other four are Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, and Taylor Swift.

“Heaven” is also up for Single of the Year at next month’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

