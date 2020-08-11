Kane Brown shares story of getting lost in the woods for several hours on his Tennessee property
Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesLast week in an interview with Extra TV, Kane Brown revealed that he recently got lost on his 30-acre property in Tennessee. He’s since provided more insight into the matter, sharing that what he thought would be a 30-minute excursion turned into seven hours.
According to People, the singer and his wife, Katelyn, made their own trail on the property, and on their first day at their new home, Kane and their friends decided to venture out and explore the wooded area.
Along the way, the group’s 4-wheelers ran out of gas and they lost the trail, then got caught in the rain as teh temperate dropped to 40 degrees and became lost in the woods after dark.
“We used GPS to try and get back but it kept taking us to all these cliffs that you can’t drive a 4-wheeler down and I wasn’t about to leave them,” he explains.
So Kane called his friend, musician Ryan Upchurch, who lives in area, to come find them. He was able to locate the group but they still weren’t able to find their way back out. That’s when they turned to their last resort of calling the police to rescue them.
Fortunately, everyone’s safe and sound now.
“That’s the story, but I love getting lost in my back yard even better,” says Kane.
By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.