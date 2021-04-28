Kane Brown Sweetly Calls Daughter His “Best Friend”
In a recent podcast interview on “The Artist and The Athlete with Lindsay Czarniak”, Kane Brown gushed about his baby girl, Kingsley. The country star said “That’s my little girl, man. She’s my best friend”.
Brown shares the 17 month old with his wife, Katelyn, and said that his daughter only wanted to go to her in the beginning.
He went on to say that they now have a special bond and that “every time I put her down she just keeps saying ‘Dada’ and puts her arms up, so I can’t say no”.