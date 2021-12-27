      Weather Alert

Kane Brown throws back “Whiskey Sour” in mournful new song

Dec 27, 2021 @ 11:00am

ABC

Kane Brown finds solace in “Whiskey Sour,” a new song he’s releasing on January 14.  

Kane shared a sample of the track on Instagram, featuring traditional country elements of fiddle and tear-in-your-beer lyrics. It tells the story a couple preparing to get married, only to break up a month before the wedding. The chorus follows the heartbroken groom to a bar where he drinks his whiskey sour alone.

“So now I take my whiskey sour/Sittin’ bar side after hours/Thinkin’ how can I get over/If the love was never ours/And I know you got my message/All my x’s and my o’s/And it kills me by the hour/Now I take my whiskey sours alone,” Kane sings over the mournful, fiddle-led melody. 

“I love getting to sing other people’s stories!” Kane writes alongside the video, which shows him singing along to the tune at his kitchen counter. 

“Whiskey Sour” is set to arrive as Kane’s current single, “One Mississippi,” continues climbing inside the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
“Holiday travel time!”: Carrie Underwood jets off for Christmas
Dan + Shay go Christmas caroling on Twitter, complete with epic holiday sweaters
Jason Aldean’s youngest daughter shows off her Christmas spirit with a rendition of “Jingle Bells”
Lainey Wilson spent years “on the struggle bus” before her first hit: “I had some of the darkest days of my life”
“Pedal down”: Maren Morris teases some big things on the horizon in 2022
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On