Kane Brown To Embark On ‘The Worldwide Beautiful’ Tour In 2020
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Kane Brown is set to go on his first worldwide tour in 2020. “The Worldwide Beautiful” tour is his first since the birth of his daughter, Kingsley Rose Brown and the death of his drummer, Kenny Dixon.
The tour which kicks off in Dublin, Ireland on February 2nd and makes stops in London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Berlin before coming back to North America. And then Lubbock on May 1st!!
Brown plans to have his new family on the road as much as possible and he plans on debuting new music, “We named the tour ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ after a song I am working on now, which we have teased a bit but haven’t officially released yet,” Brown said. “But fans can look for that soon and for us to play it out on the road.”
Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane will rotate as support for “The Worldwide Beautiful Tour.” The tour will make North American stops in smaller rural areas like Lafayette, Louisiana and Lincoln, Nebraska.
What is your favorite Kane Brown song?