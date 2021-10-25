      Breaking News
Kane Brown twists ankle on stage, keeps performing

Oct 25, 2021 @ 7:30am

They say the show must go on, and that’s exactly what Kane Brown did, despite twisting his ankle on stage. 

While performing in Tennessee on Friday night, the country singer appeared to badly injure his ankle, but instead of leaving fans hanging, he continued his set. 

A video posted to Twitter, shows that Brown injured himself while jumping down from the main stage onto a lower level. During the landing his ankle twisted, prompting him to hop down to the floor level with the help of security, who then tended to him. Meanwhile, the band continued to play for almost a full minute before realizing the singer was going to need a moment. 

Despite the misstep, according to TMZ, the “Be Like That” singer returned to the stage and finished out his set.

Brown later took to social media to show off his swollen ankle, which had ballooned, and joked, “Memphis it looks normal, it’s fine.” 

Not only did Brown continue Friday night’s performance while hurt, he went full steam ahead on Saturday’s show as well. 

When one fan questioned whether he would perform after hearing of the injury, Brown replied, “Of course it’s still on!”  

