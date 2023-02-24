Kane Brown Will Co-Host CMT Music Awards W/ Kelsea Ballerini

Reportedly, Kane Brown will return to co-host the CMT Music Awards along with Kelsea Ballerini on April 2, 2023, on CBS. This will be the third time Kane and Kelsea hosted the award show together, and Kane Brown will also perform his track with his wife called ‘Thank God.’ Also, the CMT Music Awards will be in Austin, Texas, this year after being in Nashville for many years. Which artist do you think will win the most awards this year?