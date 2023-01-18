Kane Brown’s currently Drunk or Dreaming and missing his phone

ABC/Connie Chornuk

If you’ve ever accidentally misplaced, destroyed or left your phone at home, you know what Kane Brown is feeling right now.

“Haven’t had a phone for 3 days,” he tweeted on Wednesday, along with the facepalm emoji.

“so amazing and so stressful at the same time!” he added.

While Kane’s enjoying and hating being unintentionally unplugged, it seems most everything else in his world is going right. He and his wife, Katelyn, are currently on track to have their first #1 together, as “Thank God” sits at #3 and rising.

Right now, he’s on the European leg of his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which may have something to do with his phone issues.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.