Kane Brown’s Daughter Kingsley Is Absolutely Adorable at Her First Recital

June 14, 2023 10:20AM CDT
Kane Brown’s Daughter Kingsley Is Absolutely Adorable at Her First Recital
Kane Brown’s daughter Kingsley may pursue entertainment. The three-year-old was comfortable on stage during her first dance recital, in a video shared by her mom.  Katelyn Brown shared a cute video on social media with her helping Kingsley prepare for the day. Kingsley sits on the bathroom counter in her robe, excited about her makeup.  In another clip, Brown’s daughter dances with other performers on stage. After the show, Kingsley posed with her mom and roses. Kane Brown couldn’t make the show. He was in Colorado for his tour.  “So proud of my baby at her first recital … I’m officially a dance mom,” Katelyn captioned her posts.

 

