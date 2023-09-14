Kane Brown’s got big news coming next week

After a cryptic tease on his website earlier this week, Kane Brown has unveiled what he has up his sleeves.

On Thursday, September 14, the country hitmaker shared that two big announcements are coming next week: A tour announcement’s set to arrive Wednesday, September 20, and a new song, “I Can Feel It,” drops Thursday, September 21.

The news arrived via a suspenseful video of Kane in a car before stepping out and striding with confidence on an empty road. Also featured in the clip is a snippet of Kane’s uptempo track.

You can check out the video and hear a preview of Kane’s new song now on Instagram.

To presave “I Can Feel It,” head to kanebrownmusic.com.

Kane’s latest album is 2022’s Different Man, which spawned his latest #1 hit, “Bury Me in Georgia.”

