Kane Brown’s “Grand” earns a nod for 2022 VMAs Song of the Summer

ABC

Kane Brown’s latest pop release, “Grand,” is getting some love at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

The song is one of 16 nominees in the fan-voted Song of the Summer category. He’s up against heavy hitters like Beyoncé, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Harry Styles and many more. Voting in the category opens on August 25 at 11 a.m. ET, and fans can tap to vote on MTV’s Instagram Story through August 27.

Kane will also be performing his new song on the VMAs stage during the awards show. He’ll be making history when he takes the stage: It will be the first time a male country act has ever performed at the VMAs. Country artists who have performed at the all-genre show in the past include Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves.

“Grand” is the third single off of Kane’s upcoming Different Man album, which is set to drop September 9.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.