96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane Brown’s “Grand” earns a nod for 2022 VMAs Song of the Summer

August 19, 2022 2:00PM CDT
Share

ABC

Kane Brown’s latest pop release, “Grand,” is getting some love at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

The song is one of 16 nominees in the fan-voted Song of the Summer category. He’s up against heavy hitters like Beyoncé, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Harry Styles and many more. Voting in the category opens on August 25 at 11 a.m. ET, and fans can tap to vote on MTV’s Instagram Story through August 27.

Kane will also be performing his new song on the VMAs stage during the awards show. He’ll be making history when he takes the stage: It will be the first time a male country act has ever performed at the VMAs. Country artists who have performed at the all-genre show in the past include Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves.

“Grand” is the third single off of Kane’s upcoming Different Man album, which is set to drop September 9.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Single Saturday NightCole Swindell
6:10pm
Written In The SandOld Dominion
6:07pm
Greatest Love StoryLanco
6:03pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
6:00pm
Drunk GirlChris Janson
5:56pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Get Lost in The Maize
2

Biggest Meteor Shower Of The Year Arrives This Week
3

Olivia Newton-John Dies Of Breast Cancer At 73
4

City of Lubbock to Host “Food Truck Alley” Event in Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Parking Lot This Tuesday
5

Tim McGraw Reveals He Wants To Be A Grandpa

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts