Kane Brown’s longtime drummer dies in car accident

ABC/Mitch HaasethKane Brown‘s longtime drummer Kenny Dixon was killed in a car accident on Saturday night, his bandmates announced in a statement to Atlanta’s WSB-TV. He was 27.

“It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident,” the statement began. “Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

It’s not yet known where the accident took place.

Arrangements and further details are being organized and will be updated as soon as they have them, a rep for Brown tells People magazine. Brown and the band were scheduled to play a sold-out show at Staples Center show on Friday.

Brown shared an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, writing, “Love you so much dude!!! “You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy. I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

Dixon’s fiancée, Sarah Hendrick, also commented the death in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident,” Hendrick shared, along with a series of photos of the couple and their young son Levi. “I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.”

