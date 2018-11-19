Kane Brown’s New Album Hit #1 on the Billboard’s
By Kris Mason
|
Nov 19, 2018 @ 2:11 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Kane Brown attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For dcp)

Kane Brown has his first number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart.  Last year only four country artists have been able to accomplish this.  Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain.  It’s a big deal when anyone gets the top spot on this chart, especially a country artist. His sophomore release, Experiment, debuted at the top of the all-genre chart, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. It’s just the third country album to top that chart this year after Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty and Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town.

Read more: Billboard

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Aaron Watson and friends coming to Fair Park Coliseum KLLL Listener Appreciation Party 2018 Butterball Is There To Help Couple Makes Late Night Run To Feed Grade School Kids
Comments