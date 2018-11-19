Kane Brown’s New Album Hit #1 on the Billboard’s

Kane Brown has his first number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart. Last year only four country artists have been able to accomplish this. Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain. It’s a big deal when anyone gets the top spot on this chart, especially a country artist. His sophomore release, Experiment, debuted at the top of the all-genre chart, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. It’s just the third country album to top that chart this year after Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty and Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town.

Read more: Billboard