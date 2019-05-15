Kane Brown’s Wife Breaks Down When He Surprises Her With A College Graduation Party

Kane Brown and wife, Katelyn Jae, are living the good life, not only are the newlyweds expecting their first child, Katelyn Jae received her diploma from Berklee College.

The couple took to Instagram to share the special day with fans, Katelyn posted a photo in her with Brown, “This was the best decision of my life!! I spent a lot of days trying to get good WiFi on the bus to turn in assignments,” says Katelyn.

Brown threw his wife a surprise graduation party with family and friends and posted a video of his wife walking across the stage with her diploma in hand with the caption, “So proud of you baby! You did it!!! Berklee Graduate!!”

