Kane Brown’s Wife Breaks Down When He Surprises Her With A College Graduation Party
By mudflap
|
May 15, 2019 @ 9:33 AM
People at a good concert

Kane Brown and wife, Katelyn Jae, are living the good life, not only are the newlyweds expecting their first child, Katelyn Jae received her diploma from Berklee College.

The couple took to Instagram to share the special day with fans, Katelyn posted a photo in her with Brown, “This was the best decision of my life!! I spent a lot of days trying to get good WiFi on the bus to turn in assignments,” says Katelyn.

Brown threw his wife a surprise graduation party with family and friends and posted a video of his wife walking across the stage with her diploma in hand with the caption, “So proud of you baby! You did it!!! Berklee Graduate!!”

 

What do you remember most about your graduation?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Combs in Lubbock Dec 6th WWE Live : Comes to Lubbock June 1st Shaq Pays It Forward To Kid With Big Feet Florida Man Arrested For Slapping Girlfriend With Cheeseburger Man Hits Lottery Jackpot After Giving Homeless Man Money Father Creates Special Bedding For Needy & Sick Kids
Comments