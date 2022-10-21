Kane Brown’s wife celebrates his birthday: “God definitely spent a little more time on you”

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kane Brown turns 29 Friday, and for the family-focused country star, that means only one thing: celebrating with wife Katelyn and their two young daughters.

Katelyn marked the moment on social media, posting a carousel of shots of her husband in his element. The spread of pictures shows him performing onstage, hanging with their kids and drinking a glass of wine with his wife.

Though Kane’s at the top of the game in country music, Katelyn chose to focus on his many other talents in her birthday tribute.

“The most amazing hubby, daddy, friend and all of the above,” she wrote. “God definitely spent a little more time on you and I feel so blessed to get to live this life with you. You impact everyone you come across and it’s so effortless, you truly are something special.”

She ended her message by writing, “Love you more every day. Thank you Jesus for this man.”

That message of love is one that Kane — who often describes Katelyn as his “secret weapon” — frequently echoes back to her in his songs. Most recently, the two teamed up on their first duet, “Thank God,” which is Kane’s current radio single.

