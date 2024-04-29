96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane, Jason, Lainey, Jelly Roll + more performing at 2024 ACM Awards

April 29, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country Music has announced its first round of performers for the 2024 ACM Awards.

Kane BrownJason AldeanLainey Wilson, Jelly RollChris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire are slated to sing onstage at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dont Rock The JukeboxAlan Jackson
2:13am
Always YouTrey Lewis
2:09am
Your PlaceAshley Cooke
2:06am
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
2:03am
Out Of The BlueRobert Bacon
2:00am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker Hosting World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
2

Katy Perry Wants Jelly Roll To Replace Her on ‘American Idol’
3

Blake Shelton Says Being Stepdad To Gwen Stefani's Three Sons Has Changed Him in 'Every Possible Way'
4

John Ondrasik Explores the Music Matters Challenge
5

Brent Underwood's Expedition into "Ghost Town Living"