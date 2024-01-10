96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane + Katelyn Brown find out gender of baby #3

January 10, 2024 10:00AM CST
ABC

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, announced they were expecting their third child on Christmas Day. Now, they’re sharing the sweet moment of them finding out the baby’s gender.

The Instagram Reel opened with Katelyn asking Kane about his prediction. “It’s a girl,” he replied with a smile. She then explained to their 4-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose, what the gender reveal cake, which read, “What Will Baby Bee,” was.

Kane, Katelyn and Kingsley then put two wine glasses into the cake to find out the baby’s gender. As soon as they saw the color blue, which indicated a baby boy, Katelyn immediately screamed in excitement, and Kane raised his hands in the air and smiled, with their 1-year-old, Kodi Jane, seated on his lap.

You can watch the full gender reveal video now on Kane’s Instagram.

Kane is currently top 10 on the country charts with “I Can Feel It,” the lead single off his forthcoming collection of new music. 

Kane’s In The Air Tour kicks off March 28 in Charlottesville, Virginia. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to kanebrownmusic.com.

