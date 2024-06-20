96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane + Katelyn welcome third child

June 20, 2024 9:15AM CDT
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown is officially a dad of three.

The “Thank God” singer and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their third child on Tuesday.

Kane shared the news on Instagram alongside the baby boy’s name, Krewe Allen Brown, and photos of them and their newborn.

The first slide captures Kane and Katelyn smiling as they swaddle Krewe on the hospital bed, while the last photo’s a monochrome shot of their baby boy’s tiny feet.

Krewe joins his two older sisters Kodi Jane, 2, and Kingsley Rose, 4.

Kane’s got shows lined up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Wildwood, New Jersey, on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, before taking a couple of days off and returning July 3 for a show in Quapaw, Oklahoma. Tickets and a full list of dates are available now at tour.kanebrownmusic.com.

Kane and Marshmello are making their way up the country charts with their latest single, “Miles on It.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
3:39pm
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
3:36pm
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen Ft. Ernest
3:28pm
YoungKenny Chesney
3:24pm
Ain'T No Love In OklahomaLuke Combs
3:21pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”
2

Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Open Up About IVF Journey
3

Granger Smith's Wife Amber Shares Tribute to Son River 5 Years After He Drowned in Family Pool
4

Luke Combs Announces Surprise Album Drop
5

Carrie Underwood Falls Off Stage During Concert