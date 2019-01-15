Kansas City Chiefs Player Gives Back To Homeless Man Who Helped Him

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen left the house Saturday morning thinking that a 300-pound defensive tackle would be the toughest thing he’d have to contend with that day. He was wrong. It was a snowstorm.

Allen was heading to Arrowhead Stadium to get ready for the game against the Colts when his car got stuck in the snow.

Luckily for him, a good Samaritan with a pickup truck pulled over to help. He didn’t even know he was helping a Chiefs player, and Allen forgot to get the guy’s name.

Allen finally got back on the road and made it to the stadium. After the game, which the Chiefs won, Allen shared his adventure on Twitter in the hopes of finding the guy who helped him. All he knew was that his name was Dave.

Finally, with the help of fans, he was able to track him down. Dave happens to be homeless and lives in his truck. As a special thank you to Dave, Allen told him he was sending him tickets to next Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Patriots.

Dave said it was no big deal, adding, “That’s a natural habit for me is to help people. I wasn’t expecting anything in return.”