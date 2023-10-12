Kansas State vs Texas Tech preview

By Russell Raunam

Alpha Media Intern

Overview:

Kansas State finds themselves on the road for a second straight as they travel to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The 3-2 Wildcats are coming off a surprising loss to Oklahoma State last week in a game where Kansas State was favored by 11 points. Kansas State were B12 champions a year ago and if they want to return to Arlington, a win in Lubbock becomes a need.

Texas Tech had a much better game last week defeating Baylor by a wide margin with a final score of 39-14. In the McGuire era, Texas Tech were 1-6 in true road games entering Saturday. After defeating the Bears in Waco, the Red Raiders get to improve that number and head coach Joey McGuire gets his first win vs his former coaching staff. After winning two games in a row, Texas Tech is back to .500 at 3-3.

Kansas State’s historic success vs Texas Tech

It is no secret the success the Wildcats have had when playing the Red Raiders, winning 9 of the last 10 meetings and seven straight matchups. The last time Texas Tech beat K-state? All the way back in the Mahomes era. Texas Tech is aware of their struggles vs the Wildcats, will the Red Raiders break the streak? Or will the Wildcats prove once more they are Tech’s kryptonite?

Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks making history

Running back Tahj Brooks rushed for his fourth consecutive 100+ yard game last week, setting new career highs in carries and yards. Texas Tech has changed its identity, and will be looking to feed Brooks again. But, this will be the toughest defense Brooks has faced this year when he will be matchup against Kansas State’s rushing defense that ranks 14th in the country in YPG allowed.

Can QB Will Howard limit his turnovers?

Last year, Kansas State was led by two players in QB Adrian Martinez, and RB Deuce Vaughn. Both of those players have moved up to the NFL and dual threat QB Will Howard leads the Wildcats in 2023. Howard has put up solid numbers, logging a 61.3 completion percentage (his college career high) with 1224 passing yards and 15 total touchdowns through five games. One downside, is Howard has thrown an INT in every game this season, including three last week at Oklahoma State. His seven interceptions rank 1st in the Big 12. Red Raider CB Malik Dunlap is tied for 2nd in the Big 12 with 3 interceptions on the season, will Dunlap add to his total Saturday?

Texas Tech’s Steve Linton looking to add from his big game last week

DE Steve Linton is in his first year in Lubbock, after transferring from Syracuse this past off-season. Linton had a slow start to the year having yet to record a sack or forced fumble through the first five games of the year. But Linton showed out in Waco, sacking the QB three times and adding two forced fumbles to his career day. For pash rushers, its all about finding your groove. Now that Linton has shown success for the Red Raiders, looking for him to show last week wasn’t a fluke.

4th down attempts: One team loves them, the other does not

Since coming to Texas Tech, Joey McGuire has loved going for it on 4th down. Last season Texas Tech ranked 1st in attempts and conversions. This season, the Red Raiders have attempted 17 4th downs, converting 12, achieving a very impressive 71% conversion rate. Texas Tech is one of the most aggressive teams in the country. On the other side, Kansas State has gone for it on 4th just eight times, and only converted 3 of them. It is safe to say if Texas Tech can get Kansas State to 4th down, they are getting the ball back.

Final Thoughts

Texas Tech has had a tougher schedule than Kansas State and have found themselves with some momentum riding a two game win streak. But if history has any importance, this will be a game where Kansas State finds a way to pull out another win. This should be a competitive game, where every game matters in the unpredictable Big 12.