Kash Homers, but Tech Falls 7-2 to No. 19 OSU

ARLINGTON, Texas – Despite the 41st career home run from first baseman Gavin Kash, Texas Tech Baseball fell 7-2 to No. 19 Oklahoma State Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

With the loss, Texas Tech (32-25) will move to the losers bracket portion of the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship and face fifth-seeded Cincinnati at 4 p.m. on Thursday in an elimination game.

Tech turned to sophomore Zach Erdman, who despite allowing a two-run home run to Oklahoma State’s (37-16) Zach Ehrhard battled through four innings. Erdman allowed just three runs and six hits throwing 77 pitches.

The two-run home run from Ehrhard stood up until the fifth, when OSU loaded the bases with nobody out on three straight walks. After a strikeout and a popup put two outs on the board, the Cowboys used a fourth walk on a pitch clock violation to take a 3-0 lead to the sixth.

After another 1-2-3 inning from Carson Benge, OSU scored its fourth run of the night on a walk, single and a wild pitch. Benge went 6.1 innings allowing just three hits, two runs (one earned) and no walks. He struck out a career-high 10.

Down 4-0, Tech got the two-run home run from Kash to pull to with 4-2, but four more walks and a wild pitch gave OSU a 7-2 lead after seven.

The Red Raiders put the first two on in both the eighth and ninth, but OSU closer Robert Cranz was able to put out the threat in both frames to close out the win.

In total, Tech walked 13 free passes and threw a pair of wild pitches.

UP NEXT:

The Red Raiders will look to extend both their season and stay in Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship against the fifth-seeded Bearcats who won a wild 8-7 elimination game against Texas on Wednesday.

First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. from Globe Life Field.

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics