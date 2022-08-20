Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood on “Return to the Shadows”

More about:
Dom last texted his Dad, Kat describes Dom as a Golden retriever and only Kat would return to the Shadowhunters world. Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood joins Sean for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.
Dom last texted his Dad, Kat describes Dom as a Golden retriever and only Kat would return to the Shadowhunters world. Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood joins Sean for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.