96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood on “Return to the Shadows”

August 20, 2022 5:45AM CDT
Share

Dom last texted his Dad, Kat describes Dom as a Golden retriever and only Kat would return to the Shadowhunters world. Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood joins Sean for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Actor
Actress
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Clary
Dominic Sherwood
Drama
Freeform
Jace
Katherine McNamara
Love
Lubbock
Podcast
Return to the Shadows
Sean Dillon
Shadowhunters
Texas
TV