Katie Lott signs to Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech softball program announced the signing of Oklahoma State transfer Katie Lott on Friday. Lott played two seasons for the Cowgirls before coming to Lubbock.

A Cypress, Texas native, Lott owns a .299 career batting average but had an excellent 2023 season where she hit .370 with 12 RBIs in just 54 at-bats.

Lott also won the prestigious NCAA Elite 90 award for her 4.0 GPA. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.

In high school, Lott was selected to the 2021 Texas Sports Writer Association All-State team and 2021 NFCA High School South Central Region second team after leading Cypress Woods to a District 16-6A Championship. She recorded an otherworldly .500 batting average and a .568 on-base percentage in her senior season.

“I was able to watch Katie Lott play for the Bombers and Hotshots for several seasons in high school and she was one of the most talented hitters I had seen anywhere,” said Gerry Glasco. “I believe she can become a tremendous homerun and RBI producer for our offense over the next couple of seasons. She is a 4.0 student in the classroom and another example of what we want the student-athletes in our program to be like.”

