96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith, Lainey, Jelly + more to perform at 2024 CMT Music Awards

March 19, 2024 9:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of CMT

The first round of performers for the 2024 CMT Music Awards has been revealed.

Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, Jelly RollBailey Zimmerman and host Kelsea Ballerini are among those set to take the stage, with more artists to be announced later.

Keith will perform “Straight Line,” the lead single from his upcoming new album; Lainey will celebrate how “Country’s Cool Again”; Sam’s set to debut a new track; Jelly will take the stage for an as-yet-unannounced song; and Bailey’s singing his current single, “Where It Ends.”

Additional performers, presenters and 2024 CMT Music Awards details will be shared soon.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Burn It DownParker Mccollum
12:31pm
Real Good ManTim Mcgraw
12:27pm
The PainterCody Johnson
12:23pm
Half Of My HometownKelsea Ballerini
12:20pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
12:12pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gary Allan Marries Molly Martin in a Spontaneous, Intimate Ceremony
2

Shania Twain Has A Barbie
3

Discover the Beat of the South: Artimus Pyle's 'Anthems'
4

Staying active with the pom squad
5

Rebel Rhythms: Ali Smith Unveils 'The Ballad of Speedball Baby'