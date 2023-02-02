96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith Urban and Tim McGraw take their Boots and Hearts to Canada

February 2, 2023 4:15PM CST
Jason Davis/Getty Images

Keith UrbanTim McGraw and Nickelback will headline this year’s Boots and Hearts festival in Canada.

Riley GreenBRELANDLauren AlainaBlanco BrownBailey ZimmermanTravis DenningKylie MorganAdam DoleacSeaforth and many more round out the lineup for the August 10-13 event.

Known for being Canada’s largest camping festival, Boots and Hearts takes place in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds. You can find out more at BootsAndHearts.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

