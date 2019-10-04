Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs + more will be “under the influence” at All For the Hall 2020

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboKeith Urban has announced the lineup for his 2020 All For the Hall event, a benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Titled “All for the Hall: Under the Influence,” the theme for the star-studded event was inspired by Country Music, the Ken Burns documentary that just aired on PBS.

“Ken Burns’ documentary has shown us that we are all very much influenced by our heroes,” Keith says in a statement. “So, this year’s All for the Hall benefit is our chance to acknowledge those that have been an influence on us and helped shape the artists that we are today.”

Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Tanya Tucker and Brothers Osborne have all signed on to participate, along with newcomers Tenille Townes, Ingrid Andress and “You Say” singer Lauren Daigle. Each artist will sing one of their own hits, along with a song by an artist who’s influenced them.

The show will take place at Bridgestone Arena on February 10. Keith made the announcement during the Nashville Predators home game at Bridgestone on Thursday.

This is the seventh year that Keith has presented the event, which has raised more than $3.4 million for the museum’s education programs. Tickets go on sale October 18.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.