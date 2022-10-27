96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith Urban books a special, free ‘Good Morning America’ performance on CMA Awards day

October 27, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Keith Urban is making CMA Awards day a little bit extra-special this year.

The country superstar revealed on Thursday that he’s planning a performance on Good Morning America that morning, which is November 9. He’ll perform outside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — which is where the CMAs are set to be held — with a set that will air on GMA.

The best part? It’s a completely free show. If you want to watch Keith play, you need to request your tickets ahead of time, and show up for the performance at 5:00 a.m. local time.

Keith has a long history with the CMAs: He’s a 13-time award recipient at the awards show, and he won his first trophy back in 2001. He even won the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, twice: Once in 2005, and once in 2018.

The CMA Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena on ABC on November 9. Luke Bryan is co-hosting the show with NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

