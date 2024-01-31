96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith Urban casually teases new track from the studio

January 31, 2024 11:15AM CST
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Could Keith Urban be working on a new collection of music? Quite possibly, yes.

The country hitmaker recently took to social media to share a clip of him in the recording studio. In the video, Keith sits by the mixing console with his back facing the camera as he bops along to the unreleased uptempo tune. 

“hi !” Keith casually greets fans and followers in the caption of his Instagram video.

Keith’s latest releases are “Street Called Main,” “Brown Eyes Back,” “Nightfalls” and a live version of “You’ll Think of Me.” They were preceded by 2020’s The Speed of Now Part 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Different Round HereRiley Green Ft. Luke Combs
6:36pm
ChevroletDustin Lynch (feat. Jelly Roll)
6:29pm
You ProofMorgan Wallen
6:26pm
I Remember EverythingZach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves
6:22pm
The Good OnesGabby Barrett
6:19pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kenny Chesney Enjoys A Snow Day With His 'Best Friend' Poncho
2

Backstage Banter: Walt Versen on Queen's IMAX Extravaganza
3

Why 2024 Will Be The Year Of The Cicada
4

Elle King's Grand Ole Opry Performance of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” at the Ryman
5

The Texas Tech Pom Squad makes history in Florida