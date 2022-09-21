Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton + more sign on for 2022 Heal the Music Day

Keith Urban, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, Vince Gill and more are all on deck for this year’s Heal the Music Day, the fifth annual fundraising initiative for the Music Health Alliance.

The event, spearheaded by country star Rodney Crowell, is a push to raise awareness and support for the medical needs of those in the music industry — 76 percent of whom are self-employed or employed by a small business.

The Music Health Alliance provides resources for working professionals in music, including life-saving health and financial support.

Heal the Music Day is set for October 21. Other participating artists include Ronnie Dunn, Lauren Daigle and more. From the start of October leading up to October 21, donations to the Music Health Alliance will be matched up to $25,000 by an anonymous donor.

To become a Music Health Alliance partner, make a pledge at the initiative’s website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.