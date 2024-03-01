96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith Urban drops new track, "Messed Up As Me"

March 1, 2024 12:56PM CST
Capitol Records Nashville

Keith Urban has released a new song, “Messed Up As Me.”

Written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Michael Lotten, Rodney Clawson and Shane McAnally, the midtempo tune underscores the realities of a breakup and the slippery slope to make regretful decisions.

“Are you as messed up as me and all alone?/ And all of your friends have all gone home/ And you hate that the truth is nobody leaves your head and your heart/ And your bed and your sheets as messed up as,” Keith sings in the chorus.

“Let’s put it this way,” Keith says at his label UMG Nashville’s luncheon at the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. “Most of us have been in dysfunctional relationships before, where there’s not a lot of compatibility, except for that one area where it’s so good you put up with all the rest. A phone call or a night out and you’re right back where you shouldn’t be.”

“Messed Up As Me” follows February’s release of “Straight Line”; both tracks preview Keith’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album.

